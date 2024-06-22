잠비아 콰차 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 0.594 today, reflecting a -1.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.962% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 0.602 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.582 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.391% decrease in value.