Zambian kwacha to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Kyrgystani soms is currently 3.344 today, reflecting a -0.624% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -1.393% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 3.415 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.344 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.700% increase in value.