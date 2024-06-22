잠비아 콰차 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 3.391 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.874% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 3.415 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.329 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.772% increase in value.