Zambian kwacha to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Gambian dalasis is currently 2.624 today, reflecting a -0.845% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 2.668 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2.614 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.837% decrease in value.