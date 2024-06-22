잠비아 콰차 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 감비아 달라시스 is currently 2.636 today, reflecting a 0.670% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.577% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 2.649 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.591 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.138% decrease in value.