감비아 달라시 잠비아 콰차로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 잠비아 콰차로 is currently 0.381 today, reflecting a -0.433% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.748% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 잠비아 콰차로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.390 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.381 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.