Zambian kwacha to Falkland Islands pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Falkland Islands pounds is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a -0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Falkland Islands pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.723% increase in value.