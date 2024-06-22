잠비아 콰차 포클랜드 제도 파운드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 포클랜드 제도 파운드로 is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a 0.342% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.347% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 포클랜드 제도 파운드로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.030 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.763% increase in value.