20 South African rand to Uzbekistan soms

Convert ZAR to UZS at the real exchange rate

20 zar
13299.26 uzs

1.00000 ZAR = 664.96300 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7848060.9133599.0911.4908725.9215.217516.8418
1 GBP1.274211.16373763.3621.8996633.027319.390121.4598
1 EUR1.09490.8593051655.9451.6323528.379816.661618.4401
1 XOF0.001669190.001309990.0015245210.002488550.04326550.0254010.0281123

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Uzbekistan Som
1 ZAR664.96300 UZS
5 ZAR3324.81500 UZS
10 ZAR6649.63000 UZS
20 ZAR13299.26000 UZS
50 ZAR33248.15000 UZS
100 ZAR66496.30000 UZS
250 ZAR166240.75000 UZS
500 ZAR332481.50000 UZS
1000 ZAR664963.00000 UZS
2000 ZAR1329926.00000 UZS
5000 ZAR3324815.00000 UZS
10000 ZAR6649630.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / South African Rand
1 UZS0.00150 ZAR
5 UZS0.00752 ZAR
10 UZS0.01504 ZAR
20 UZS0.03008 ZAR
50 UZS0.07519 ZAR
100 UZS0.15038 ZAR
250 UZS0.37596 ZAR
500 UZS0.75192 ZAR
1000 UZS1.50384 ZAR
2000 UZS3.00768 ZAR
5000 UZS7.51920 ZAR
10000 UZS15.03840 ZAR