1.00000 ZAR = 0.19559 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
1 USD10.7848990.9133599.0721.490225.9215.217516.8419
1 GBP1.2740511.16356763.2481.8985933.023419.387921.4574
1 EUR1.094950.859431655.9541.631728.381116.662418.441
1 XOF0.001669250.001310190.001524510.002487520.04326690.02540180.0281133

Conversion rates South African Rand / Qatari Rial
1 ZAR0.19559 QAR
5 ZAR0.97795 QAR
10 ZAR1.95589 QAR
20 ZAR3.91178 QAR
50 ZAR9.77945 QAR
100 ZAR19.55890 QAR
250 ZAR48.89725 QAR
500 ZAR97.79450 QAR
1000 ZAR195.58900 QAR
2000 ZAR391.17800 QAR
5000 ZAR977.94500 QAR
10000 ZAR1955.89000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / South African Rand
1 QAR5.11277 ZAR
5 QAR25.56385 ZAR
10 QAR51.12770 ZAR
20 QAR102.25540 ZAR
50 QAR255.63850 ZAR
100 QAR511.27700 ZAR
250 QAR1278.19250 ZAR
500 QAR2556.38500 ZAR
1000 QAR5112.77000 ZAR
2000 QAR10225.54000 ZAR
5000 QAR25563.85000 ZAR
10000 QAR51127.70000 ZAR