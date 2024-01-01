1 South African rand to Ethiopian birrs

Convert ZAR to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 zar
3.01 etb

1.00000 ZAR = 3.01287 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85941.096391.06571.463451.630190.9285118.4439
1 GBP1.163611.2756105.9591.70281.89681.0804221.4604
1 USD0.912150.783945183.06641.33491.486990.8469516.8238
1 INR0.01098110.009437570.012038610.01607030.01790120.01019610.202534

How to convert South African rand to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Ethiopian Birr
1 ZAR3.01287 ETB
5 ZAR15.06435 ETB
10 ZAR30.12870 ETB
20 ZAR60.25740 ETB
50 ZAR150.64350 ETB
100 ZAR301.28700 ETB
250 ZAR753.21750 ETB
500 ZAR1506.43500 ETB
1000 ZAR3012.87000 ETB
2000 ZAR6025.74000 ETB
5000 ZAR15064.35000 ETB
10000 ZAR30128.70000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / South African Rand
1 ETB0.33191 ZAR
5 ETB1.65955 ZAR
10 ETB3.31909 ZAR
20 ETB6.63818 ZAR
50 ETB16.59545 ZAR
100 ETB33.19090 ZAR
250 ETB82.97725 ZAR
500 ETB165.95450 ZAR
1000 ETB331.90900 ZAR
2000 ETB663.81800 ZAR
5000 ETB1659.54500 ZAR
10000 ETB3319.09000 ZAR