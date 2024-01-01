5,000 Ethiopian birrs to South African rand

Convert ETB to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = R0.1487 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:21
ETB to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 ETB to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14910.3199
Low0.14390.1439
Average0.14700.1717
Change0.80%-53.20%
1 ETB to ZAR stats

The performance of ETB to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1491 and a 30 day low of 0.1439. This means the 30 day average was 0.1470. The change for ETB to ZAR was 0.80.

The performance of ETB to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3199 and a 90 day low of 0.1439. This means the 90 day average was 0.1717. The change for ETB to ZAR was -53.20.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / South African Rand
1 ETB0.14869 ZAR
5 ETB0.74347 ZAR
10 ETB1.48694 ZAR
20 ETB2.97388 ZAR
50 ETB7.43470 ZAR
100 ETB14.86940 ZAR
250 ETB37.17350 ZAR
500 ETB74.34700 ZAR
1000 ETB148.69400 ZAR
2000 ETB297.38800 ZAR
5000 ETB743.47000 ZAR
10000 ETB1,486.94000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Ethiopian Birr
1 ZAR6.72521 ETB
5 ZAR33.62605 ETB
10 ZAR67.25210 ETB
20 ZAR134.50420 ETB
50 ZAR336.26050 ETB
100 ZAR672.52100 ETB
250 ZAR1,681.30250 ETB
500 ZAR3,362.60500 ETB
1000 ZAR6,725.21000 ETB
2000 ZAR13,450.42000 ETB
5000 ZAR33,626.05000 ETB
10000 ZAR67,252.10000 ETB