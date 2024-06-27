CFP francs to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Nigerian nairas is currently 13.754 today, reflecting a -0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 1.885% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 13.836 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 13.387 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.419% increase in value.