CFP 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 13.625 today, reflecting a 1.539% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.595% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 13.626 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 13.298 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.185% increase in value.