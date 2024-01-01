20 CFP francs to Liberian dollars

Convert XPF to LRD at the real exchange rate

20 xpf
34.75 lrd

1.00000 XPF = 1.73733 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859081.0956591.00191.462751.62910.9280618.4371
1 GBP1.1640411.2754105.9321.702721.896361.080321.4618
1 USD0.912650.784068183.05751.335051.486880.8470516.8275
1 INR0.01098880.009440060.012039810.01607380.01790180.01019840.202601

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Liberian Dollar
1 XPF1.73733 LRD
5 XPF8.68665 LRD
10 XPF17.37330 LRD
20 XPF34.74660 LRD
50 XPF86.86650 LRD
100 XPF173.73300 LRD
250 XPF434.33250 LRD
500 XPF868.66500 LRD
1000 XPF1737.33000 LRD
2000 XPF3474.66000 LRD
5000 XPF8686.65000 LRD
10000 XPF17373.30000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 LRD0.57559 XPF
5 LRD2.87797 XPF
10 LRD5.75595 XPF
20 LRD11.51190 XPF
50 LRD28.77975 XPF
100 LRD57.55950 XPF
250 LRD143.89875 XPF
500 LRD287.79750 XPF
1000 LRD575.59500 XPF
2000 LRD1151.19000 XPF
5000 LRD2877.97500 XPF
10000 LRD5755.95000 XPF