CFA franc BCEAO to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Polish zloty is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a 0.391% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.212% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.362% decrease in value.