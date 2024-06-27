CFA franc BCEAO to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Mexican pesos is currently 0.030 today, reflecting a 0.751% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -1.255% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.030 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.029 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.812% increase in value.