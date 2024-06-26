CFA franc BCEAO to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Myanmar kyats is currently 3.424 today, reflecting a -0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.606% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 3.446 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.420 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.