CFA franc BCEAO to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Japanese yen is currently 0.262 today, reflecting a 0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 1.026% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 0.262 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.258 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.423% decrease in value.