CFA franc BCEAO to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Fijian dollars is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a -0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.455% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.697% increase in value.