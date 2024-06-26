CFA franc BCEAO to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Djiboutian francs is currently 0.289 today, reflecting a -0.415% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.624% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.291 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.289 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.