CFA franc BCEAO to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.005% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.072% increase in value.