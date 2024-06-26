CFA franc BCEAO to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Argentine pesos is currently 1.483 today, reflecting a -0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.018% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.488 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 1.474 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.427% increase in value.