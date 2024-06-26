CFA franc BCEAO to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Angolan kwanzas is currently 1.408 today, reflecting a -0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.393% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 1.421 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.404 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.783% decrease in value.