East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha history summary. This is the East Caribbean dollar (XCD) to Zambian kwacha (ZMW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XCD and ZMW historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Loading
East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history
The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 9.599 today, reflecting a 0.624% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.777% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 9.599 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 9.454 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.695% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Zambian kwacha
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.