East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 9.599 today, reflecting a 0.624% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.777% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 9.599 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 9.454 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.695% decrease in value.