동카리브 달러 잠비아 콰차로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 잠비아 콰차로 is currently 9.486 today, reflecting a -0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.964% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 잠비아 콰차로 has fluctuated between a high of 9.676 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 9.457 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.766% decrease in value.