Samoan tala to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Saudi riyals is currently 1.384 today, reflecting a 1.638% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.763% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 1.390 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 1.361 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.277% decrease in value.