Samoan tala to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Rwandan francs is currently 501.799 today, reflecting a 1.879% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.940% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 502.694 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 491.139 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.354% decrease in value.