Samoan tala to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Pakistani rupees is currently 102.411 today, reflecting a 1.627% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.766% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 102.869 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 100.771 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.276% decrease in value.