Samoan tala to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Nigerian nairas is currently 630.186 today, reflecting a 1.627% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 2.851% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 630.613 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 612.716 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.277% decrease in value.