Samoan tala to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Mauritian rupees is currently 17.075 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a -1.607% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 17.354 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 16.709 on 21-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -2.136% decrease in value.