Samoan tala to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Macedonian denars is currently 20.953 today, reflecting a 1.337% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.925% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 21.047 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 20.635 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.277% decrease in value.