Samoan tala to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Moroccan dirhams is currently 3.636 today, reflecting a 1.426% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.382% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 3.675 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 3.580 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.272% decrease in value.