Samoan tala to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 108.094 today, reflecting a 1.622% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.017% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 108.428 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 106.316 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.244% decrease in value.