Samoan tala to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Laotian kips is currently 8086.810 today, reflecting a 1.619% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.843% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 8123.730 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 7957.970 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.277% decrease in value.