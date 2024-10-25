Samoan tala to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Honduran lempiras is currently 9.219 today, reflecting a 1.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.861% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 9.273 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 9.070 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.460% increase in value.