Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars is currently 2.863 today, reflecting a 1.636% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.783% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.877 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 2.816 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.264% decrease in value.