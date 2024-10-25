Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars history summary. This is the Samoan tala (WST) to Hong Kong dollars (HKD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of WST and HKD historical data from 25-10-2019 to 25-10-2024.
1 WST = 2.86284 HKD
Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars is currently 2.863 today, reflecting a 1.636% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.783% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.877 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 2.816 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.264% decrease in value.
How to convert Samoan talas to Hong Kong dollars
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current WST to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
