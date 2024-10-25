Samoan tala to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Danish kroner is currently 2.540 today, reflecting a 1.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.971% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 2.553 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 2.502 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.304% increase in value.