Samoan tala to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Chilean pesos is currently 348.801 today, reflecting a 1.745% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.795% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 353.890 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 342.820 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.471% increase in value.