Samoan tala to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.666 today, reflecting a 1.285% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.989% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.670 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.656 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.315% decrease in value.