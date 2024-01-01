50 Vanuatu vatus to Jamaican dollars

Convert VUV to JMD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = J$1.306 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
VUV to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 VUV to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33471.3347
Low1.30551.2807
Average1.32221.3117
Change-1.24%1.34%
1 VUV to JMD stats

The performance of VUV to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3347 and a 30 day low of 1.3055. This means the 30 day average was 1.3222. The change for VUV to JMD was -1.24.

The performance of VUV to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3347 and a 90 day low of 1.2807. This means the 90 day average was 1.3117. The change for VUV to JMD was 1.34.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9221.1981.7961.297109.0311.957
1 SGD0.584113.3960.71.050.75863.7191.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7570.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.13211.4991.08391.0071.634

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jamaican Dollar
1 VUV1.30550 JMD
5 VUV6.52750 JMD
10 VUV13.05500 JMD
20 VUV26.11000 JMD
50 VUV65.27500 JMD
100 VUV130.55000 JMD
250 VUV326.37500 JMD
500 VUV652.75000 JMD
1000 VUV1,305.50000 JMD
2000 VUV2,611.00000 JMD
5000 VUV6,527.50000 JMD
10000 VUV13,055.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JMD0.76599 VUV
5 JMD3.82996 VUV
10 JMD7.65991 VUV
20 JMD15.31982 VUV
50 JMD38.29955 VUV
100 JMD76.59910 VUV
250 JMD191.49775 VUV
500 JMD382.99550 VUV
1000 JMD765.99100 VUV
2000 JMD1,531.98200 VUV
5000 JMD3,829.95500 VUV
10000 JMD7,659.91000 VUV