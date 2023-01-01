1 Jamaican dollar to Vanuatu vatus

Convert JMD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
1 vuv

1.00000 JMD = 0.77363 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.3651.482911.33090.912118.39180.7852681.33595
1 JPY0.0069268910.01027190.009218990.006317920.1273980.005439470.00925397
1 AUD0.6743597.352510.8974920.61508612.40250.5295460.900898
1 SGD0.751371108.4721.1142210.68533913.81910.5900281.00379

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JMD0.77363 VUV
5 JMD3.86817 VUV
10 JMD7.73635 VUV
20 JMD15.47270 VUV
50 JMD38.68175 VUV
100 JMD77.36350 VUV
250 JMD193.40875 VUV
500 JMD386.81750 VUV
1000 JMD773.63500 VUV
2000 JMD1547.27000 VUV
5000 JMD3868.17500 VUV
10000 JMD7736.35000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jamaican Dollar
1 VUV1.29260 JMD
5 VUV6.46300 JMD
10 VUV12.92600 JMD
20 VUV25.85200 JMD
50 VUV64.63000 JMD
100 VUV129.26000 JMD
250 VUV323.15000 JMD
500 VUV646.30000 JMD
1000 VUV1292.60000 JMD
2000 VUV2585.20000 JMD
5000 VUV6463.00000 JMD
10000 VUV12926.00000 JMD