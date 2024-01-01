1 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Ghanaian cedis

Convert VUV to GHS at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = GH¢0.1337 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 VUV to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13370.1337
Low0.13210.1218
Average0.13280.1300
Change1.00%9.66%
View full history

1 VUV to GHS stats

The performance of VUV to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1337 and a 30 day low of 0.1321. This means the 30 day average was 0.1328. The change for VUV to GHS was 1.00.

The performance of VUV to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1337 and a 90 day low of 0.1218. This means the 90 day average was 0.1300. The change for VUV to GHS was 9.66.

Track market ratesView VUV to GHS chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.931.1981.7961.296108.9971.958
1 SGD0.585113.4040.71.050.75863.7141.145
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7530.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.14111.4991.08290.9881.634

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 VUV0.13372 GHS
5 VUV0.66861 GHS
10 VUV1.33722 GHS
20 VUV2.67444 GHS
50 VUV6.68610 GHS
100 VUV13.37220 GHS
250 VUV33.43050 GHS
500 VUV66.86100 GHS
1000 VUV133.72200 GHS
2000 VUV267.44400 GHS
5000 VUV668.61000 GHS
10000 VUV1,337.22000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GHS7.47822 VUV
5 GHS37.39110 VUV
10 GHS74.78220 VUV
20 GHS149.56440 VUV
50 GHS373.91100 VUV
100 GHS747.82200 VUV
250 GHS1,869.55500 VUV
500 GHS3,739.11000 VUV
1000 GHS7,478.22000 VUV
2000 GHS14,956.44000 VUV
5000 GHS37,391.10000 VUV
10000 GHS74,782.20000 VUV