Vanuatu vatu to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0.134 today, reflecting a 0.390% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.817% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0.134 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.133 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.434% increase in value.