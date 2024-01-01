5,000 Vanuatu vatus to Canadian dollars

Convert VUV to CAD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = C$0.01147 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
VUV to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CAD
1 VUV to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0115
Low0.01140.0113
Average0.01150.0114
Change0.94%0.71%
1 VUV to CAD stats

The performance of VUV to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for VUV to CAD was 0.94.

The performance of VUV to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0115 and a 90 day low of 0.0113. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for VUV to CAD was 0.71.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9451.1981.7961.296108.981.958
1 SGD0.585113.4120.71.050.75863.7041.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.750.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.15611.4991.08290.9841.634

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Canadian Dollar
1 VUV0.01147 CAD
5 VUV0.05737 CAD
10 VUV0.11474 CAD
20 VUV0.22947 CAD
50 VUV0.57369 CAD
100 VUV1.14737 CAD
250 VUV2.86843 CAD
500 VUV5.73685 CAD
1000 VUV11.47370 CAD
2000 VUV22.94740 CAD
5000 VUV57.36850 CAD
10000 VUV114.73700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CAD87.15580 VUV
5 CAD435.77900 VUV
10 CAD871.55800 VUV
20 CAD1,743.11600 VUV
50 CAD4,357.79000 VUV
100 CAD8,715.58000 VUV
250 CAD21,788.95000 VUV
500 CAD43,577.90000 VUV
1000 CAD87,155.80000 VUV
2000 CAD174,311.60000 VUV
5000 CAD435,779.00000 VUV
10000 CAD871,558.00000 VUV