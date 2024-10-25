Vanuatu vatu to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Canadian dollars is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a 0.161% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.165% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.012 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.182% increase in value.