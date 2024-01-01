500 Vanuatu vatus to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert VUV to BTN at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = Nu.0.6963 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
VUV to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BTN
1 VUV to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71110.7111
Low0.69600.6867
Average0.70360.7005
Change-1.22%1.00%
1 VUV to BTN stats

The performance of VUV to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7111 and a 30 day low of 0.6960. This means the 30 day average was 0.7036. The change for VUV to BTN was -1.22.

The performance of VUV to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7111 and a 90 day low of 0.6867. This means the 90 day average was 0.7005. The change for VUV to BTN was 1.00.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.951.1981.7961.296108.9721.958
1 SGD0.585113.4160.71.050.75863.7041.145
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.7480.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.16111.4991.08290.9811.635

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 VUV0.69628 BTN
5 VUV3.48142 BTN
10 VUV6.96284 BTN
20 VUV13.92568 BTN
50 VUV34.81420 BTN
100 VUV69.62840 BTN
250 VUV174.07100 BTN
500 VUV348.14200 BTN
1000 VUV696.28400 BTN
2000 VUV1,392.56800 BTN
5000 VUV3,481.42000 BTN
10000 VUV6,962.84000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BTN1.43620 VUV
5 BTN7.18100 VUV
10 BTN14.36200 VUV
20 BTN28.72400 VUV
50 BTN71.81000 VUV
100 BTN143.62000 VUV
250 BTN359.05000 VUV
500 BTN718.10000 VUV
1000 BTN1,436.20000 VUV
2000 BTN2,872.40000 VUV
5000 BTN7,181.00000 VUV
10000 BTN14,362.00000 VUV