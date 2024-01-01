5 Vanuatu vatus to Bahraini dinars

Convert VUV to BHD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = .د.ب0.003123 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:44
VUV to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BHD
1 VUV to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00320.0032
Low0.00310.0031
Average0.00320.0031
Change-1.69%0.59%
1 VUV to BHD stats

The performance of VUV to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0032 and a 30 day low of 0.0031. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for VUV to BHD was -1.69.

The performance of VUV to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0031. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for VUV to BHD was 0.59.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bahraini Dinar
1 VUV0.00312 BHD
5 VUV0.01561 BHD
10 VUV0.03123 BHD
20 VUV0.06245 BHD
50 VUV0.15613 BHD
100 VUV0.31226 BHD
250 VUV0.78064 BHD
500 VUV1.56129 BHD
1000 VUV3.12257 BHD
2000 VUV6.24514 BHD
5000 VUV15.61285 BHD
10000 VUV31.22570 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BHD320.24900 VUV
5 BHD1,601.24500 VUV
10 BHD3,202.49000 VUV
20 BHD6,404.98000 VUV
50 BHD16,012.45000 VUV
100 BHD32,024.90000 VUV
250 BHD80,062.25000 VUV
500 BHD160,124.50000 VUV
1000 BHD320,249.00000 VUV
2000 BHD640,498.00000 VUV
5000 BHD1,601,245.00000 VUV
10000 BHD3,202,490.00000 VUV