20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts

Convert VND to THB at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ฿0.001331 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 VND to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00130.0014
Change-0.19%-6.22%
View full history

1 VND to THB stats

The performance of VND to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for VND to THB was -0.19.

The performance of VND to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for VND to THB was -6.22.

Track market ratesView VND to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,388.181.38633.803151.86
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874919.3220.91822.386100.569
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,502.221.49936.579164.34
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.691.0525.609115.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
1000 VND1.33079 THB
2000 VND2.66158 THB
5000 VND6.65395 THB
10000 VND13.30790 THB
20000 VND26.61580 THB
50000 VND66.53950 THB
100000 VND133.07900 THB
200000 VND266.15800 THB
500000 VND665.39500 THB
1000000 VND1,330.79000 THB
2000000 VND2,661.58000 THB
5000000 VND6,653.95000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
1 THB751.43300 VND
5 THB3,757.16500 VND
10 THB7,514.33000 VND
20 THB15,028.66000 VND
50 THB37,571.65000 VND
100 THB75,143.30000 VND
250 THB187,858.25000 VND
500 THB375,716.50000 VND
1000 THB751,433.00000 VND
2000 THB1,502,866.00000 VND
5000 THB3,757,165.00000 VND
10000 THB7,514,330.00000 VND