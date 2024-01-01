1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts
Convert VND to THB at the real exchange rate
VND to THB conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00133 THB
0
|1 VND to THB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0014
|0.0014
|Low
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Average
|0.0013
|0.0014
|Change
|-0.19%
|-6.22%
|View full history
1 VND to THB stats
The performance of VND to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for VND to THB was -0.19.
The performance of VND to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for VND to THB was -6.22.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
|1000 VND
|1.33079 THB
|2000 VND
|2.66158 THB
|5000 VND
|6.65395 THB
|10000 VND
|13.30790 THB
|20000 VND
|26.61580 THB
|50000 VND
|66.53950 THB
|100000 VND
|133.07900 THB
|200000 VND
|266.15800 THB
|500000 VND
|665.39500 THB
|1000000 VND
|1,330.79000 THB
|2000000 VND
|2,661.58000 THB
|5000000 VND
|6,653.95000 THB
|Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
|1 THB
|751.43300 VND
|5 THB
|3,757.16500 VND
|10 THB
|7,514.33000 VND
|20 THB
|15,028.66000 VND
|50 THB
|37,571.65000 VND
|100 THB
|75,143.30000 VND
|250 THB
|187,858.25000 VND
|500 THB
|375,716.50000 VND
|1000 THB
|751,433.00000 VND
|2000 THB
|1,502,866.00000 VND
|5000 THB
|3,757,165.00000 VND
|10000 THB
|7,514,330.00000 VND